Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $30.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WISA shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

