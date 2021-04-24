Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $39,000 in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

WISA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

