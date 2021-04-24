Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Isoray worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 837,832 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Isoray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.77.

ISR opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. Analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

