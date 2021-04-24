Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Teekay by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teekay by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TK stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $318.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of 140 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

