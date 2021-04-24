Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after buying an additional 147,269 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Resource by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,822,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 327,344 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 489,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 112,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gold Resource by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Shares of GORO stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.72 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

GORO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Ronald Little bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $47,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $153,293. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.