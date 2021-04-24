Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

