Spectris (LON:SXS) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

SXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,015 ($39.39).

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,373 ($44.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.03. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,281.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,953.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

In related news, insider Derek Harding bought 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Also, insider Cathy Turner purchased 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,511,102 over the last 90 days.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.