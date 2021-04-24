SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,718 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

