Spartan Protocol Price Tops $0.89 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.64 million and $713,632.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00267098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.01 or 0.01017059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,788.33 or 1.00073141 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00022789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.00599106 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

