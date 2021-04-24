Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) & Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Critical Comparison

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Lyft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $320,000.00 4.69 -$790,000.00 N/A N/A Lyft $3.62 billion 5.79 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -6.43

Sparta Commercial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft.

Risk & Volatility

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sparta Commercial Services and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 0 8 24 0 2.75

Lyft has a consensus target price of $63.97, indicating a potential upside of 0.42%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -400.61% N/A -1,824.01% Lyft -58.70% -60.70% -27.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lyft beats Sparta Commercial Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment. Further, the company through www.newworldhealthcbd.com provides a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers autonomous vehicles; concierge for organizations; Lyft Pass that allows organizations to create custom transportation programs; enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

