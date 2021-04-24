Sparkle Loyalty Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 166.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $88,011.39 and $3,111.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

