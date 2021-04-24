S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $388.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.38 and a 52-week high of $389.43. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

