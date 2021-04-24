Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 702,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 279,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 192,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 1,118,843 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

