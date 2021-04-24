Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

NYSE SHC traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.73. 1,590,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,465. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,879,000.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

