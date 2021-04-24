Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Sonic Automotive posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 156,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,281. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last ninety days. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,946,000 after acquiring an additional 358,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

