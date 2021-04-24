SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $365.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $334.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.72.

Shares of SEDG opened at $279.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

