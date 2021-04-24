SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Shares Down 1.5%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.31. 68,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 323,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

