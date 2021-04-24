Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rexel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RXEEY stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.5465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

