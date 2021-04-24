So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,524 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in So-Young International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in So-Young International by 13,647.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 210,711 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in So-Young International by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

SY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of SY opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.75 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

So-Young International Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

