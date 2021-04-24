Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.69. 477,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,850. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $114.02 and a twelve month high of $242.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

