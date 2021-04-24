Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $879.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce sales of $879.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $977.00 million and the lowest is $782.00 million. Snap-on reported sales of $724.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $238.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $114.02 and a 12-month high of $242.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

