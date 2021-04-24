SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of SmartFinancial worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

