SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coronavirus-induced depressed air-travel demand is affecting SkyWest’s revenues which declined 28% year over year last year. The company’s top line is expected to have been weak in the first quarter of 2021 as well. Detailed results will be available on Apr 29. While travel demand is gradually improving with increased vaccinations and easing coronavirus-induced restrictions, it continues to be below 2019 levels. Moreover, with the airline already struggling on the bottom-line front amid coronavirus woes, rising maintenance expenses (surged 20.3% year over year in 2020) further add to its concerns. The airline anticipates maintenance expenses to increase in the first quarter of 2021 as well, from the year-ago period. However, SkyWest’s sound liquidity position is helping the carrier efficiently deal with coronavirus-led woes.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.60.

SKYW opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

In other SkyWest news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

