Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,795,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

