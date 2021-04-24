Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.45. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

