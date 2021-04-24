SJW Group Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SJW Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE SJW opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

