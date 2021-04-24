Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Simmons First National worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SFNC opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

