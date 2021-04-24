Silicon Laboratories’ (SLAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLAB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $154.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 515.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.81.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

