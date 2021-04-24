Silicon Laboratories’ (SLAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on SLAB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.27.
Shares of SLAB stock opened at $154.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 515.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.81.
In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.