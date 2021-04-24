Sika’s (SXYAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Sika alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. Sika has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.