SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.70

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 3651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,068,072 shares of company stock valued at $32,678,250. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in SI-BONE by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.