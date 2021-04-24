Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $1,550.00 at Robert W. Baird

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,334.45.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,099.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,143.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,137.45. Shopify has a 12 month low of $595.03 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.02, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 15,000.0% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Shopify by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $7,320,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Shopify by 28.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

