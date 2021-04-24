ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $172.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $746,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,577,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,599,006 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

