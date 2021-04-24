Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.30% from the company’s current price.
Shares of SWG stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shearwater Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The company has a market capitalization of £39.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25.
About Shearwater Group
