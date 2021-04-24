Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.30% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SWG stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shearwater Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The company has a market capitalization of £39.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

