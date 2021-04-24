Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.