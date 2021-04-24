Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 66 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,252 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $273.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

