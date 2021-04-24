Sharkey Howes & Javer Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 137,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $28.88.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

