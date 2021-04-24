Sharkey Howes & Javer Makes New $17.05 Million Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 323,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,054,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 526,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,750,000 after purchasing an additional 395,014 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,352,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,787,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,798,000 after buying an additional 229,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91.

