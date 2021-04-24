Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $268,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641,997 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,089 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,724,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,482,000 after purchasing an additional 335,512 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $39.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

