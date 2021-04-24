Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after purchasing an additional 252,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after purchasing an additional 291,933 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after purchasing an additional 291,933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after buying an additional 163,403 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after buying an additional 731,197 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

MCRB stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MCRB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.