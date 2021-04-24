Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 239,764 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 239,764 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

