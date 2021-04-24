Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 179,417 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179,417 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WY stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

