Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61,417 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Truist raised their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.