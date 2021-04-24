Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.3% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tao Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tesla by 143.1% during the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Tesla by 330.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,322,000 after purchasing an additional 318,732 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $700.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $672.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.46. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.