Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,586 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

