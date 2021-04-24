Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,384,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

