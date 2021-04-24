Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $89.15 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

