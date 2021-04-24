Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.