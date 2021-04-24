Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €70.65 ($83.12).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €70.22 ($82.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €65.17 and a 200 day moving average of €66.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €58.65 ($69.00) and a 12 month high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

