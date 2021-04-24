Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,111,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $101.29 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $101.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

