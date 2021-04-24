Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,203 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 638,044 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,859,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,528,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. 1,018,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,338. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

